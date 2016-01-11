denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Writing Suggestions

The acknowledgments page is one of the key sections of any dissertation or thesis that follows the approval page (or the optional dedication page). Here, you have an opportunity to thank those people who helped you both morally and intellectually during your research and writing process. There is no strict format for this page or length restriction. It can be written in formal or semi-formal style. The first style requires only to list the names while the other allows adding an explanation for why you thank a particular person. Anyway, check whether your department has its own requirements for the format of that page.

The most challenging part is to come up with a list of those whom you’d like to thank. Here are some strategies that will help you organize your acknowledgments page.

Thank your advisor first.

The first on the list should be those people who contributed the most. You should express the greatest gratitude to your dissertation advisor. This person guided you through all the stages of writing your project and deserves to be mentioned from the start. v Acknowledge other helpers.

Apart from your advisor, you might have consulted somebody from your faculty or committee members. Often, graduates are assigned an early advisor who gives some general advice concerning your dissertation and guides you in the research process. For some reasons he or she may not become your ultimate advisor but you should appreciate that initial help they provided. Maybe, you turned to your faculty for advice when you had some questions about methodology or general academic issues. Their advice might not concern your dissertation, but it did help you greatly with the direction of your research, career choice, or personal issue. Mention the funding sources.

If you project was financially supported by a certain foundation or organization (you received a grant or scholarship), don’t forget to thank them by name. Look for the examples of expressing gratitude for financial support in other people’s works. It would be easier to write using a template. Thank your friends and family. If your friends or family read your drafts for you or supported you morally, just being by your side, thank them for assistance. Don’t include your inside jokes or other personal moments because it’s still an academic paper, keep a neutral tone.

Although the acknowledgment page won’t influence your final grade, it should be written properly. Proofread it carefully to spot and correct any misspelled words and, what’s more important, names or last names.