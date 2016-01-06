denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Writing Suggestions

Being an undergraduate can sometimes suck. While you think that your life is going to be one long party, you are suddenly struck by the reality that you are going to actually have to knuckle down and write the dissertation that you would rather not write. It is also very easy to feel overwhelmed by the entire process. So, in case you are in need of a little assistance, here are my guidelines for writing a history dissertation for undergraduates:

Research is king

As an undergraduate it is entirely possible that you haven’t yet gotten into the swing of fully researching your topics. Or you may still be under the illusion that you will get away with doing the same levels of research now as you did in high school or college. Wrong. You have entered a different league now, where everything is way more intense. So, you might as well get used to that fact and start knuckling down. When I say research, I mean:

Immersing yourself so fully in your subject matter that you barely have time for anything else in your life.

Narrow down your topic

I may be stating the obvious here. However, history is a very big concept. Even narrowing the scope of your work down to a particular time period is unlikely to be enough. If your tutor hasn’t already handed down a specific topic, then choose one that with which you have the best connection. By narrowing down your field, you can spend more time researching what actually matters.

Enjoy it

What’s not to like about history? You have blood, gore, sex, violence, intrigue, conquests, ancient civilisations…and that’s just for starters. If you don’t enjoy working on your dissertation then you are going to be in for a gruelling few months while you work on it. Why make life difficult, when it can be gloriously simple?

Be anal about fact-checking

Okay, so one of the major stumbling blocks that people encounter is the fact that they get too full of themselves. They choose to rely on second-hand knowledge, or they “think” they know the answer, when by simply checking they would have realised that they were mistaken. The other thing with history is that true historians do know their facts. I can guarantee that your lecturer will definitely pick up on any glaring errors, and chances are they will also spot minor ones too.