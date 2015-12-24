denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Original Topic Ideas

The university that you are getting your degree at will likely require you to write a dissertation. This project is meant to test you on the research you are doing and allow you to show your unique opinions on the topics within the industry you are studying. Since you are obviously interested in business while taking this degree program, you probably do not mind writing such a long paper about a certain topic. The most difficult part is usually coming up with a topic that inspires and excites you about business.

Keep reading to find a list of some of the best topics. These you can use as they are, or as a starting place to brainstorm other ideas. When you are thinking about what you want to write about, it helps to have your options open.

Topics for MBA theses

Here are a few ideas you can use:

Workforce diversity and management

Children’s advertising and ethics

Analyze the financial statements of a particular company

Best business practices for public schools today

Employee job satisfaction

Healing from negative press: brand awareness

Marketing by developing a social media presence

Sharing team leadership

Evaluating capital and revenue flow

Using local strategies of marketing for global companies

Motivation of human resources

How to introduce management changes in an organization

Businesses working with the government

Companies assisting with employees further education to help grow the company and benefit it in the long term

Effective marketing for a global product to different cultures

Effective listening in business communications

Conflict management within a company

Analysis of performance appraisal Hiring reports

Cyber crime reports

You should also think about the focus of your degree. If you are studying finance within business, for example, then you probably shouldn’t write your dissertation about human resources related to business, but choose a finance topic instead. Since you will be spending so much time with this topic doing the research and writing, make sure it is appropriate for your goals. Other considerations you need to make are the time left before your deadline, and the length of the thesis. If you are a slow writer, you need to make the most of your time for outlines and research.

Originality for dissertation topics

Don’t worry that other students have written about the same thing you want to write, because you can bring a unique perspective to the topic. It’s helpful to read other students’ work to see what it’s about.