denver post blog house

You should keep in mind that a dissertation title is your first opportunity to let the reader understand what your paper is about. These few words should highlight the context of the study, its outcomes, and an adopted research strategy. Do not confuse the reader from the very start by creating a poor dissertation title. The following useful instructions will help you compose a great piece of writing:

Learn what readers expect from the title.

Readers want to understand the main focus of your work, so the title should not be general. It should explain the research purpose, the theories that underpinned your study, the methodological approach, and the context of the study. Keep in mind that a good title should be concise.

Find out what you should avoid.

It is advisable to avoid initials, acronyms, and abbreviations. Although you can use them in the main body of your assignment, they might confuse the readers being in the title. Remember that they might have different meanings for different people, so you need to clarify them in the main body of the paper. You should also avoid a teasing or cute style unless your supervisor has allowed you to.

Study the examples carefully.

It is a good idea to study sample titles of dissertations written by other students. You can find them in the school library and academic writing center. Pay special attention to the components of the titles, such as the focus of the study, the area of interest, type of research, population, situated nature of the study, and methodology. Do not hesitate to use the same vocabulary and a similar structure for your piece of writing.

Use the correct style.

There is a lot of valuation when it comes to the style and grammar of a title used in academic writing. You can use the style proposed by one of the following major style guides: the American Psychological Association (APA), Modern Languages Association (MLA), and Chicago style. Make sure to follow the requirements of your supervisor to select the right one for your paper.