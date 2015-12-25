denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Writing Suggestions

Working on a thesis paper can be stressful especially if you are trying to put in as much time on research as you can. However, the key to your essay being successful depends also on how well you organize it to make it easy for the reader. For this, it is important that you make an outline for the essay at the outset. You may use the following advice for your own work:

Use other people’s work as an example: This is a good source of inspiration for your own essay. Other people’s thesis papers that have been published can give you a good idea on what to use for yours. The way they have structured their dissertation can be a good standard to follow when it comes to your own.



Speak to your mentors/teachers: Since they will be the ones finally reading your work, it is important to take their advice on how to structure your dissertation work. They will be able to give you concrete examples to use so that you can outline your work and research for your work accordingly.



Look online: There is also a lot of material available online in fact that can come in very handy. Look on popular academic websites for advice from professionals and those who have already published their own thesis to help you with guidelines on how to structure your essay.



Visit the Library: The library at your school or your local library will have several academic research publications. These are very valuable sources to see what kind of outline people have followed. You don’t need to go through someone’s entire essay to figure out what the basic outline of their work is.

Before you start working on your own dissertation, it is important to do some homework so that you can present your thesis in an easy to read format. As mentioned before, you don’t need to read someone’s entire paper; just by looking at the Table of Contents of several research publications you will have a clear idea of the outline of their work. Especially if you look at ones which are on a similar topic or subject as yours, you will be able to see the points they have used to structure their work. You don’t have to entirely copy the same format, but it will give you ideas that you can use for your own work.