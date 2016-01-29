denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Writing Suggestions

Next to the thesis statement, the conclusion is considered to be the most important part of a dissertation project in public policy. It’s the last opportunity to convince the reader that you have accomplished what you set out to do with your project and is a way of having your work have a lasting impression on his or her mind well after it has been read. Here is what you need to know about creating an effective dissertation conclusion on this topic.

Review your main arguments in public policy:

Have a look at the main arguments presented throughout the paper. Gather these ideas and provide both a summary and synthesis of the content. It might help to simply highlight each topic sentence and rewrite them with new words. Be sure to tie everything together and show the reader how this information worked in proving or disproving your thesis statement. Never introduce any new material. This can be confusing and is usually a sign of poor academic writing.

Bring the reader full circle and provide closure:

You should always try to bring the reader full circle by revisiting the major themes or ideas presented at the beginning of your document. For instance, say you were writing about the possibility of life on other planets. You can pull back the lens of your main topic and expand this view to what it means to exist in the universe. This lets the reader know that you have reached the end of your discussion and are bringing them back to the surrounding reality.

Leave the reader with a last thought or impression:

A really good technique for closing your dissertation on public policy is to leave the reader with a final thought or impression. For instance, you can end with a question that sticks with the reader as they try to contextualize your work with some aspect of the real world. Or you can present a call to action and urge the reader to do something or change in some way.

Edit and proofread the ending to ensure good writing:

Assuming you have been able to stay on track and on schedule throughout, you should have plenty of time to completely edit and proofread your work. When you do each of these activities be sure that you do so at multiple levels. The most effective approach is edit and proofread each at the paper level, the paragraph level, and the sentence level.