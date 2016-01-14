denver post blog house

APA format is the standard style for writing academic papers in psychology, education, and social sciences. It was developed by the American Psychological Association and covers a range of rules on how to structure the paper, format the text, and arrange the references. If you should write your dissertation in APA style, keep in mind the following general requirements and refer to the APA manual for more specific instructions.
The APA Dissertation Structure
- The paper should consist of the following sections: the title, abstract, main body
- (including the introduction, method, results, and discussion), and references.
- List the following information on the title page: the running head, title, your name, and the name of your university.
- Provide a brief summary of your work in the abstract. Make sure that your abstract is 150 to 250 words long.
- Include all relevant information about your research question, research methods, findings, and analysis in the corresponding sections of the main body.
- On the references page, give credit to the scientists whose words, data, or ideas you used throughout your thesis.
Formatting the Text in APA Format
- The font size of your text should be at least 12 points. Times New Roman is the recommended font style. Check with your advisor if you can use any other readable font style in your dissertation.
- Double-space the text on all pages of your paper.
- Set 1-inch margins on all sides for all pages of your work.
- Place a running head on the top of each page.
- Number all pages of your paper. The page numbers should be placed flush right.
- Start your title, abstract, main body, and references on new pages. The constituent parts of the main body do not require separate pages.
Citations and References in APA Format
- Format your in-text citations properly. The quotations you use in your dissertation should be followed by the author’s name and the date of publication in parentheses. Title the references page “References” in the center and at the top of a new page.
- List all entries of your references in alphabetical order.
- Make sure that each reference is placed flush left. Each additional line of the entry should be indented.
- Make sure that each source that appears in the text is cited on the references page as well.
- Write the titles of books and periodicals in italics.
- Provide detailed information in your references. Whether it is a book, a journal article, or an electronic source, the necessary source should be easily located with your help. Format your references in compliance with the instructions in the APA manual.