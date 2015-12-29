denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Writing Suggestions

One of the preliminary steps in pursuing your Ph.D. is presenting the dissertation proposal. It is a document that briefs the academic committee on the topic of your paper, why you are pursuing it, how you will do it, and what results you are expecting. Based on the quality of the proposal, you are given the go on your paper.

Thus, the piece you create should be strong, persistent, and persuasive. The purpose of making you do this is to give you direction very early on in the course of obtaining your Ph.D. Since it is much different from a term paper, you will have much more than just grades to lose if you do something wrong.

So, are there any steps before the steps to crafting the perfect proposal?

Yes. First, you need to choose a topic and make sure that it is one you would be comfortable working with for the foreseeable future. Even though the future is not set it stone, and students have been known to change their topic of interest while in the middle of their doctorates, there is no denying that the process is a pain in itself.

Take your time when choosing your topic. Narrow it down, poke, prod, and dissect it. Make sure that when you begin writing your paper, you have a clear view of what you want to achieve and how you want to do it.

Cool. Anything else I should know?

Certainly. Here are some tips that will help you more:

Divide your proposal into parts: Do not try to be everywhere at once. Once you have your topic, discern sub-categories. Then, approach them one by one. This will give a structured look to your writing.



Have an aim: What are you trying to do with the topic you spent hours thinking of? Make it clear early on what you hope to achieve in the field you have chosen. Furthermore, make sure the academic committee knows it too. Unless there is a substantial result that you can showcase, your paper will not receive approval.



Proofread: Before submitting the final draft, double check all your spellings, names, designations, and facts. You do not want to be rejected because you accidentally replaced a one with a zero.

Apart from these, if you need any more help, you can always turn to the internet. Various academic websites will tell you how to create the perfect dissertation proposal. Some may even have examples that will come in handy. In no time, you will have created a strong dissertation proposal.