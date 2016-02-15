denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Writing Suggestions

One of the main differences that students notice between high school and college work is the fact that college work is more research oriented than high school work. This means that as a freshman and sophomore in college, you have to perfect the skills that you possess when it comes to carrying out a research and presenting findings.

Tip one: the topic of your research

Getting a suitable, relevant and interesting topic to base your study on is a vital component in all work. This is because many students will come up with similar topics to what you are thinking about, but, it is your unique view of the topic that will influence the focus of your research. After you are given a topic, start thinking about it from all possible angles. Choose the angle that you know most people will not see or even if they see it, will be too afraid to tackle.

Tip two: avoid safe topics

Most students get average marks in their essays because instead of going for the controversial and the unique points of view, they choose to look at issues from the regular viewpoint. Put yourself in the shoes of the supervisor; think about the process of reading the same ideas over and over again. Now think about that one idea that is different and refreshing, the enthusiasm that the supervisor and examiner will approach it with. Be that student that thinks outside the box and sees the uncovered before point of view.

Tip three: extensive research

Most students get a B in their essays because their research lacks depth. If you want better grades, you have to b committed to in depth analysis. Dare to go where the others will not, take initiative, be bold and avoid safety. Get into the most controversial parts of the topic of research you have chosen and don’t shy away from dissecting the controversy.

These are some of the tips that will be very useful to anyone that wants excellent grades in their essay. Note that you have to avoid the comfortable topics and go for the really uncomfortable ideas. This is the only way you will achieve honors in your academic and researched work.