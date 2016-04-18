denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Writing Suggestions

A dedication page is where the author of a dissertation thanks all the people who have helped them in their work. Even such pieces of academic works should be written according to particular rules, so you shouldn’t write a dedication page if you haven’t seen good examples before. Fortunately, you may get them from different sources.

In Search of a Dedication Page Template

Ask your professor.

Professors usually have a rich experience of working with many students. It’s likely that they have a large collection of papers written by different people. Plenty of these academic works should contain dedication pages that can be useful for you. Visit your university database.

Both your university library and your university online database should store copies of dissertations composed by your university students. You may choose any of these sources to look for more samples. Approach other students.

Your fellow students write their own dissertations too and it’s likely that they also need dedication page examples. Some of them may have already acquired good templates. It shouldn’t be difficult to copy their sample papers. Go to academic centers.

Private centers that run courses in academic writing should also store a lot of different examples. Templates that you can get from such a source should be of the highest quality. Acquiring samples from academic centers isn’t likely to be for free, however. Ask on student forums. Large online student communities should be full of people who have already written papers with dedication pages. If you make a post on a student forum asking for samples of this sort, you should get plenty of positive answers.

Remember that you should use examples only to get an idea of how to compose your own dedication page. Copying phrases or even sentences and just replacing the names of strangers with names of people who have helped you won’t do you any good.

