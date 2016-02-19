denver post blog house

Research exists because people have questions and want answers. Your dissertation should start with a question. Is there a topic or theory you are interested in? Would you like to know more about it? Is there currently a lack of information and knowledge in this area?
The next step would be to begin looking for information relevant to your topic. Start reading everything you can, including academic research, literature, media press and internet. Brainstorm about ideas on how you can take something you’ve read and find a micro niche within it that has a gap in the literature big enough for you to conduct relevant research.
The 5 main rules you should follow are these:
- The first chapter of the body of your paper is a key place to state what your purpose is and explain the significance of your study. You must show how your study will add to the body of knowledge in the field. You must indicate how there is a gap in knowledge and information that your research will be filling. Take advantage of the first chapter being the first thing your reader sees, because first impressions mean a lot. It determines whether they will keep reading or not.
- Write a stellar literature review. This shows your reader you are credible, that you have done the work to show that there is a gap in the literature, and your study aims to fill that gap. You will be presenting and analyzing the research done by other writers. Sometimes old research needs to be updated, and you can give reasoning for this.
- Methodology – write this section keeping in mind you are justifying the way you will be generating and analyzing data to support your topic. Start by giving a description of the method you are going to use and why you chose this method. Depending on the field of study, you may have to consider both qualitative and quantitative methods.
- Discussing the findings. You will present the data you have gathered and the analysis of that data, and what the findings indicate. The discussion shows your readers what your discovery or findings mean relative to current knowledge. Have you discovered something new or a new perspective?
- Finishing your paper is the step of wrapping up everything. You have already done the preliminary research, the work, the data gathering and the analysis. You have done the writing and now it’s time to make sure you haven’t missed a step. A final proofreading and your dissertation will be complete.