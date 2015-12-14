denver post blog house

It’s time to start writing and you want to plan your success ahead of time. You don’t want to join the hundreds of other students who drop out of their dissertation program before it’s ever finished. Well now is the perfect time to start and you’ve come to the right place.
There are general characteristics your paper must have, including:
- Your objective is clear and you have a concise central question
- You will include research, data, findings and analysis as well as critical evaluation. Instead of description, you will provide discussion
- Your paper will have structure and be presented in a professional academic manner
- Show that you have learned something significant and is well-focused around your central statement or question.
Here is a step by step plan for completing your dissertation paper.
- Choosing your topic – brainstorm about what you want to write about. Get help from your teacher or advisers, and determine the scope of your paper. Remember to stick with specifics and pay attention to detail.
- Planning and research – since this is quite a large undertaking, you can actually save some time by planning ahead. This includes working out a schedule or time table and then sticking to it as much as possible. Don’t leave anything until the last minute because that’s the trap students can get stuck in. Feeling like they’re always behind schedule, over worked and over tired.
- Know the structure your paper must take. This includes a title page, an abstract, acknowledgements, table of contents, table of figures, introduction, main body of discussion, conclusions or findings, bibliography, and appendices.
- Remember there is an emphasis on content. This is the main part of your paper and is a reflection of all you’ve done and learned towards this graduate paper. You will have an assigned academic style you must stick to, such as APA style. This helps you know how to format everything.
- You must have perfect citations and referencing. This will help you to avoid plagiarising other peoples’ work and will give credit where credit is due for someone else’s words or ideas. Acknowledgement is vital and integral in this type of academic professional paper.
- Write something every day. It doesn’t have to be a lot each day, but it keeps you in the habit of writing and it avoids everything being left until the final moment.
- Thorough editing and proofreading will polish up your paper and make it shine.