denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Writing Suggestions

In many ways, the words dissertation and thesis can be used interchangeably; however, there is actually a subtle difference. In fact, generally, a dissertation will be written by students doing a lower level of degree, whilst a thesis will be written by students studying for a PhD.

Nevertheless, both are forms of academic papers that require a considerable amount of work. Therefore, in order to assist you, the following outlines a variety of writing recommendations for students.

Planning things properly

It is important that you spend plenty of time on the preparations, before you actually start writing anything. In fact, planning your work is absolutely essential, particularly as you might spend many weeks or months doing it. Therefore, you don’t want to go to all of the time and effort of doing the work, only to find it you miss the deadline because you have not planned the work sufficiently. Alternatively, you do not want to waste your time writing such a detailed piece of work, only to find out that you have done relatively badly on it, because it wasn’t properly planned.

In order to plan the work properly, you will need to spend some time thinking of exactly what sections you need to include. You might also want to spend some time planning each individual section, including various paragraphs. This will help you to write the work as you are going to long; however, it will also enable you to create a realistic timeframe for doing the work.

Choosing a title

The title is an important part of your work, and will have a dramatic impact on the ease with which you write the work, as well as the quality of the content that you produce. It can be useful to discuss any ideas with friends and colleagues, as well as to look at samples that other people have written, so as to give you extra inspiration.

Checking the work

Finally, it is essential that you check the work thoroughly before and handing it in. You should be looking to ensure that all of the facts of correct, as well as trying to eliminate any spelling or grammatical errors. In fact, the proofreading and editing stage is so vital that many students consider the possibility of paying a professional to do it for them. If this sounds appealing to you, then you will find many professional writing agencies on the Internet that can help.