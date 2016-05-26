denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Writing Suggestions

Table of content is a very important part of the dissertation for your reader, but it seems redundant for the person who is writing it. Simple as it seems, many people struggle with writing a good dissertation that has an excellent table of content that is easy to go through and find what you need.

Content is like a skeleton of your paper, because it contains all the key point of the dissertation, and if someone doesn’t have time to read the entire thing, he should know what it’s about by just going through the content part.

Here are some places where you can find samples for a good dissertation with a table of content:

Freelance writers will show you, probably for free

People that write thesis for money usually has several examples of their work that they are willing to share to any potential client. He will show you some of the previous dissertation he has written, and if the client has been satisfied, than you know that it was probably structured perfectly. This way, you can also ask a few different people to share with you their work. This can also be free of charge, because seeing work of someone, and then deciding that you are not going to hire him is not forbidden. It is fine as long as you don’t copy the entire thesis that you received as a sample.

Search the internet

Try to search the internet, but you make sure that you use “table of contents” key word in your search. It can show you irrelevant results if you don’t formulate what you are searching for correctly. That way it will show you the images of dissertations or even sometime you can find the entire work available to download.

There are many forums or public groups that are meant to help out students who are struggling with forming their dissertation. You can easily find someone who will show you their papers, because when you have finished your own dissertation, you will help someone in return and show them your work.

Specialized magazines

Magazines, especially in their online publication, often publish work of young and struggling scientist that need recognition. Here, you can find many dissertation samples, but you have to choose wisely because you need to find a page that post works that is similar to what you are writing about. Because in different fields the presentation of dissertation is different, so you should find an example in your own field, and that way, you will be sure it is a good example.