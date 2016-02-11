denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Writing Suggestions

Having written one of the finest dissertations so far, one of the most important things that you need to do is to get a good conclusion to it. A good paper normally starts off well and it would be wise if you followed through on the same concept in writing the ending of that paper. This is a principle that you should never take for granted.

If there is one thing that so many students do not really know, it is the fact that there are some really good marks for the conclusion that you should not waste, or fail to get. These are free marks, and you will have a really easy time with this, based on the fact that the conclusion comes last in your paper.

The following are some really useful tips that you can make the best use of in the event that you are writing a dissertation and you need to get the best conclusion so far:

Always write it last

One of the most important things about this chapter is for you to make sure that you write it last. This might sound like common sense, but there are really good reasons for this. Do not even think about it. Write the rest of the paper and then once you have a good idea of what you have done in the paper, you can then write this chapter.

Follow through on the introduction

In the event that you are struggling to get some really good work done on this section, you can think about getting some ideas from the introduction. You can literally borrow ideas from the introduction and use this to help you write a good conclusion. This will be even better if you wrote one of the best introductions to your paper so far.

Highlight the major ideas

While you are writing this chapter, try and make sure that you focus on the main ideas that you want to present. By highlighting some of these ideas, it will be easier for you to make a good statement in the conclusion.

Sum up the paper

Finally, make sure that you use this chapter to sum up the paper that you are working on. Do not introduce new ideas here, but enforce the ones you have addressed in your work.