denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Writing Suggestions

Would you like to know more about undergraduate dissertation defense? If the answer is yes, then you ought to read this article right away. We will try to give you some pointers on what you need to learn about the undergraduate defense, which can help you prepare for extemporaneous discussion the year after.

Points to Remember

First, you have to remember to keep everything straight to the point. When defending your paper, it is important that you are able to keep all your data as well as any related points of discussion simple and straightforward. You should try to avoid being too long winded when it comes to stressing certain aspects of your study. Otherwise, you will bore your audience unnecessarily.



In addition to this, you have to make sure that you are able to give detailed explanations as to the working points of your argument. For example, if your topic is about two opposing points, you have to give the pros and cons of each premise from your own point of view.



As an example, if you have a study about the benefits of breastfeeding children as opposed to bottle-feeding, then it is your duty to clearly state the positive and negative effects of each of these practices on infants. This way, the audience will get to decide which one works for them more.



An undergraduate dissertation depending on the quality of the work can lead to creating educational content for related fields of study in the near future. This is why you have to be extremely careful about the methodology and formulas that you are going to use to calculate the results of your analysis. Otherwise, you may end up with a contaminated study.



In addition to this, to lessen the stress related to your schoolwork, make sure to start early. Get to know what you need for the study in terms of tools and any related reading materials ahead of time. This way, you will not end up cramming for all the details during your defense.



It would help you to attend other defense sessions of similar subject matter. Whether are not it involves your colleagues and classmates, it will help you to get a certain picture of what to expect when it comes to your own defense. Jot down notes regarding the questions asked and the tone of the discussion if possible.

Closing Statement

I hope that these tips can help you prepare effectively for your undergraduate dissertation defense. It may look a bit daunting indeed. However, if you can prepare yourself sufficiently, I am sure that you will successfully be able to defend your study in the end.