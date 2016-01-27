denver post blog house

An introduction is a very important part of an academic paper of any type. If you are writing a Ph.D. dissertation, you need to remember several useful suggestions on how to make it perfect.
What Is an Introduction and What Is Its Role?
An introduction is the part of your dissertation that helps your readers understand what they are going to see in your work. The more informative it is, the better for you and your project. As after the defense your dissertation will be a reference source for other students, make sure that it has an informative, clear, and precise introduction that will help people use it effectively.
How Should an Intro Be Written?
There are certain norms to the intro that are common for the majority of academic projects.
- A good Ph.D. dissertation introduction should be informative enough. Make sure that you name your goals, methods of researching, and reasons why you have chosen this particular topic. Render a smart thesis statement that will explain the meaning, value, and purpose of your work in one phrase. Make sure that you don’t speak about any findings, expected results, or so in the intro.
- A good intro is not long. For a regular research paper, it should occupy no more than 25% of the whole size of the paper. In a Ph.D. dissertation, which is quite big in comparison to other projects, it should not be bigger than half of a page. Be laconic and try to avoid empty phrases that can be easily crossed out of the text.
- Make sure that you have used several keywords in your intro. These keywords will help other students determine the content of our paper and find it among others easily. This is a very important step if you don’t want your paper to gather dust in a library.
Try using samples of dissertation introductions. With a good sample of a smart intro, you will easily be able to compose your own. Good dissertation intro samples can be found on the Internet (in virtual libraries, online databases, and at the resources of professional custom writers) and offline (in college and university libraries, and in writing labs). If you are into using such a sample, make sure that you have picked out a proofread and absolutely correct one. The most trustworthy samples are ones that are found in libraries and ones that are received from custom writers.