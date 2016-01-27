denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Writing Suggestions

An introduction is a very important part of an academic paper of any type. If you are writing a Ph.D. dissertation, you need to remember several useful suggestions on how to make it perfect.

What Is an Introduction and What Is Its Role?

An introduction is the part of your dissertation that helps your readers understand what they are going to see in your work. The more informative it is, the better for you and your project. As after the defense your dissertation will be a reference source for other students, make sure that it has an informative, clear, and precise introduction that will help people use it effectively.

How Should an Intro Be Written?

There are certain norms to the intro that are common for the majority of academic projects.