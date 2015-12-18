denver post blog house

Writing the dissertation literature review is an important step in the maturation process of a graduate student. It’s a challenging task that often takes sever months to complete and requires lots of hard work and effort. There are a few things you know about composing a paper that earns you the grade you want and deserve:

Be sure you are using the right format

The first step is ensuring that you are working within the correct citation format. Usually, a document of this type will be written using either the MLA or APA style guidelines, but it’s important you first consult with your advisor to get the correct requirements.

Decide on a single text and topic

Choose a single literary text to focus on and make a list of complementary texts written either by same author or other authors that fit in with the topic of your work. You may want to start off with more secondary works than will be included in your dissertation, since you are likely to find that some of them won’t be helpful.

Conduct a thorough analysis and evaluation

Next, conduct a full analysis and evaluation of all the works involved. Take exhaustive notes complete with citation information. Doing so early in the project will save you a lot of time towards the end, since you will not have to go back to get the correct citation details.

Summarize and synthesize the content

Now you’re ready to summarize and synthesize the content of your research. This will make up the base of your conclusion, so you’d be best off working in statements that can easily transform into content within your final paragraph. Don’t assume the reader will understand your argument, so be sure to emphasize how it works to prove your thesis.

Writing the dissertation literature review

Now you are ready to start writing the first draft of your project. Try doing this as quickly and efficiently as possible. A project of this length should be written in a couple of days, assuming you don’t stop to make corrections.

Revising, editing and proofreading

Finally, you’re ready to move onto revising, editing and proofreading your work. Do each of these exercise separately and at multiple levels. It’s recommended you start at the paper level, then move on to the paragraph level, and finally getting to the sentence level.