denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Writing Suggestions

When writing an economics dissertation, make sure you fully understand the assignment question. As you work your way through your paper, constantly remind yourself of the question so that you stay on track. The abstract of your paper will be a shortened version of your overall paper. Your abstract will highlight the main points in your paper and describe the contents of your paper in a condensed form. This will give your reader a concise overview of your manuscript.

It is best to write your abstract after you have written your dissertation. This way you can read over your paper and do the following:

Determine the main points and conclusions

Find keywords in the methods component of your paper

Pinpoint the major results from your research findings

Highlight key points from the discussion section of your paper

Gather this information into one paragraph.

Here are some more tips for writing your abstract:

In the first sentence of your abstract, you will write your hypothesis. In an economics paper, this may be a prediction of future economic events.



In the following sentences, you will tell the reader what your paper will discuss, a brief statement about methods of research used and a short statement about your findings.



In the last sentence of your abstract, you may want to let the reader know that you make suggestions for further research.



Your abstract will not contain any detailed information, literature reviews or any new information.



Keep sentences concise and short.



Check for correct spelling and grammar



Check that your abstract is within the word limit set (the abstract is usually 10% of the overall paper)



Make sure your abstract meets the guidelines that have been set for you (either by your lecturer, educational institution or journal).



Have someone else read your abstract (either a colleague or a fellow student) to make sure that it makes sense.



Try to finish your dissertation and abstract before the due date, so that you can put it aside for a day or two, then go back to it and read it with a fresh mind. You may find you want to make some adjustments.

A good abstract will cover all of the elements in your overall dissertation in a concise and coherent form. It will not present any detailed information, thus provoking your audience to continue reading.