denver post blog house

Special Sections

Dissertations are written to the specifications given in style guides like those from the Modern Language Association (MLA) and the American Psychological Association (APA). These style guides require that the paper includes different sections, like the abstract, methods, introduction, discussion, and conclusion. These major projects also require bibliography pages and many will have appendices with graphs, charts, and other information. Each section will have a word count requirement, as well as structural requirements. One of the best ways to complete these sections is to find a sample paper that you can use as a template.

Conduct Research

In order to complete the project, you will need to conduct research. Before you commit to a topic, it can be helpful to conduct some preliminary research just to see if you can actually find sources that you can use for your paper. Once you discover that there is enough information to craft a lengthy paper, then start collecting the information that will help you prove your point. You will need to examine the source to be sure it is an appropriate source. The best sources are usually from academic or professional journals. You should also look closely for first-hand sources, too.

Find the Right Research

Most students will visit their university libraries because they tend to have access to resources that just cannot be found through typical search engines. Media specialists can always help you find information that you need by directing you to the best databases.

Non-Empirical is Easier

If you can write an non-empirical paper, you do not have to gather your own data; you only need to gather data that other people originally collected. Instead of crafting surveys and conducting observations, all you need to do is gather and read. This is much easier to do than testing questions to be sure they are valid and unbiased. When you only need to use other people’s research, you simply need to figure out how to organize it so the information supports your ideas.

Craft a Strong Bibliography

As you write, you should always remember that your work will be closely examined when you submit it. They will look back at your page of sources to see if you have given credit where it should have been given. A dissertation committee will look at your bibliography page to be sure you have done it correctly. They will look at the formatting and they might even look for the sources to see if they actually exist. You should be able to keep track of all of your sources with an Internet resource. These websites will help you properly craft the entries so you can copy and paste them into your bibliography page.

Items to Double Check

Before you submit your dissertation to the committee, there are a few things you should double check. First, you should check that everything is spelled correctly and that you have used proper grammar, capitalization, and punctuation. You should also double check your page numbering. Check your bibliography pages and make sure every entry is written properly. Each section needs a title so the readers know what they are reading. It is also important to have all of your committee members’ names spelled correctly. Give thanks to everyone who has helped, too.