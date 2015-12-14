denver post blog house

by Henrik Rogers in Original Topic Ideas

Before students can begin writing a dissertation, they need to figure out a topic to write about. If students begin researching for their paper before they think of an exact topic, they will end up wasting a lot of time. Instead, students should figure out a general idea of what they want to write about. This will help to narrow down the topic and make it easier to write. To get some topic ideas going, use the following tips.

Read Through Past Essays

The first step is to look through previous essay topics. Over the years, students will write a number of different papers for their college classes. These papers tend to be an excellent starting point for the dissertation because students have already done the research for it. They will have a fairly good idea if they like the topic or not, and they will also have a head start on completing their research.

Brainstorm

If students do not like any of the previous topics in their college coursework, they can always start brainstorming new ideas. With a pen and pencil, students should set a timer for ten minutes. During that time, the student should write down any ideas that pop into their head. While brainstorming, students should not worry if their ideas are good ones or not. Later on, some of the worst ideas can be erased. The main goal of this exercise is to just get some ideas onto the paper. Afterward, students can go through and select ideas that they find interesting.

Read Through Textbooks and Academic Magazines

Depending on the subject, there are many different magazines, academic journals and trade publications that contain recent research into the field. Students can try reading through some of these magazines to get the latest ideas about research in the field. Textbooks and class books are actually great resources for dissertation ideas. Students can read through the textbook and jot down ideas that interest them.

Once the student has figured out a general idea of what they want to write, they can do additional research to narrow down their dissertation topic. If the subject is too broad, students will find it difficult to cover it adequately. Likewise, a topic that is too narrow will be hard to do because it will be difficult to fill the entire word count. When the student finally figures out what they want to write about, they should go to the library to make sure that there are enough materials available to write about the topic well.